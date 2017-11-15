Promo offers Roku Express player with premium FilmStruck subscriptions

FilmStruck, the prestige-film streaming video service from Turner (NYSE:TWX), is launching a holiday promo to get Roku players (NASDAQ:ROKU) into viewers' hands.

Buying a gift annual subscription for $99 offers a Roku Express player, Roku's HDMI device that usually retails for $29.99.

Roku devices are one of the supported platforms on FilmStruck, currently also viewable on the Web, Android/iOS devices including Android TV and Chromecast as well as Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

FilmStruck's premium tier (which includes Criterion Collection films) costs $99 if paid annually or $10.99 on a monthly basis; a basic tier costs $6.99/month.