Devon Energy says Oklahoma STACK well produced peak of 5,100 boe/day

Devon Energy (DVN -0.8% ) says it expects to increase net production in the Oklahoma STACK to more than 120K boe/day by year-end as it brings ~25 wells online during Q4.

DVN’s Faith Marie 1-H is the most recent well completed, which the company says produced a 24-hour peak rate of 5,100 boe/day and projects to produce a 30-day average of 4,600 boe/day (65% oil); DVN says Faith Marie's productivity is the highest of any STACK well to date targeting the Lower Meramec interval.

COO Tony Vaughn says DVN could “improve capital efficiencies by up to 20%” as it shifts to full-field development in the multizoned STACK play with its enhanced completion design.