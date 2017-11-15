FARO Technologies acquiring Dustin Forensics

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is acquiring Dustin Forensics, a digital forensic animation firm.

That will spread FARO's reach into three-dimensional crime and accident scene reconstruction.

Dustin chief David Dustin will take the role of director of public safety-Forensics Services at his new company.

"Their real world expertise will not only strengthen the FARO service portfolio but also extend our reach into the broader markets of public and corporate security where there are significant opportunities to deliver comprehensive 3D scanning services for pre-incident planning, proactive threat assessments, and soft target protection," says FARO's Jeff Ruiz.