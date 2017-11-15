NYT: Koch brothers get involved in new Meredith effort to buy Time

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is in talks to sell itself to Meredith (NYSE:MDP), in a deal backed by the billionaire Koch brothers (and their $500M), The New York Times reports.

It would be a new round of talks after previous overtures from Meredith -- considered a likely publishing-industry suitor to take over Time -- had died out. But involvement of the Kochs, known for supporting conservative causes, could make for a quick deal, NYT says.

A tentative equity injection of $500M would back Meredith, sources told the paper. The two companies have been negotiating in recent days and hope to be able to announce a deal soon after Thanksgiving, according to the report.

Time abandoned its last big push to sell itself at the end of April, though rumors circulated again in July that other buyers (including Amazon's Jeff Bezos) were "kicking the tires" and that Time would still likely end up sold.