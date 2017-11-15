Johnson Controls downgraded at Susquehanna on earnings growth view

Johnson Controls (JCI -0.4% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Positive with a $40 price target, cut from $48, at Susquehanna, citing a weaker earnings growth outlook and less apparent upside to multiples.

Among the new negatives the firm says have become apparent in the wake of FQ4 results are weaker pricing/cost and higher investment spending which have magnified the risk to margins, a weaker end market that restricts the growth outlook for the company's power business, and several one-time items with an estimated total impact of $800M-$900M which are casting a cloud over an anticipated improvement in adjusted free cash flow.

"Any multiple expansion story could be sizable with shares at 13x [FY 2018] vs. the industrial average of 20x, but timing increasingly looks protracted," Susquehanna says, as it prefers to wait for signs of clear progress on key financial metrics.