Venezuela, Russia sign $3B debt restructuring deal

Russia extended Venezuela a lifeline today, as the two countries signed a debt restructuring agreement covering $3.15B of overdue debt owed by the Venezuelan government.

A Venezuelan presidential official tells Argus that the deal "minimizes Venezuela's payments during the first six years of the 10-year restructuring agreement."

The Venezuelan energy ministry says the deal does not include any corporate debt that state-run PdVSA owes state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF).

Rosneft VP Pavel Fyodorov says yesterday that PdVSA is paying its debt to the company - estimated at more than $6B - but it currently has no plans to make new loans or cash pre-payments for future oil supplies from PdVSA.

Rosneft's Venezuelan assets include interests in heavy crude production and upgrading joint ventures with PdVSA.

