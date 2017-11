Following a preliminary vote recount, Nelson Peltz has claimed victory in his proxy fight to win a seat on Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) board, but the company refused to concede and said it wants to see a certified result before declaring a winner.

Shares of P&G rose more than 3% in after-hours trading, indicating some investors welcomed Trian's effort to shake up management and improve financial results.

Previously: Procter & Gamble jumps on report of Trian recount win (Nov. 15 2017)