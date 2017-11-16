More on Spectrum Brand's Q4

Spectrum Brand (NYSE:SPB) reports organic net sales growth of 3.1% in Q4.

Segment sales: Global Batteries & Appliances: $533.9M (+2.7%); Hardware & Home Improvement: $348.9M (+6.3%); Global Pet Supplies: $217.2M (+5.1%); Home and Garden: $119.1M (+26.3%); Global Auto Care: $102.6M (+1.9%).

E-commerce business grew more than 50% in core U.S. market.

Gross margin rate declined 140 bps to 37.5%, primarily due to unfavorable mix, the negative impact of the Pet U.S. rawhide safety recall and operating start-up inefficiencies.

Operating margin rate squeezed 450 bps to 8.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin +50 bps to 19.5%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: to grow above category rates for most categories; Free cash flow: ~$620M to $640M; Capex: $110M to $120M.