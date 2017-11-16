Bon-Ton Stores lowered FY2017 guidance

The Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) reports comparable-store sales fell 6.6% in Q3.

Proprietary credit card sales rate grew 90 bps to 57.9%.

Gross margin rate down 200 bps to 33.1%, due to an increase in the markdown rate driven by a shift in merchandise mix.

SG&A expense rate +90 bps to 37.2%.

Merchandise inventories -5.1% to $658.22M.

Store count -7 Y/Y to 260.

The company ended the quarter with excess borrowing capacity of $162M under its revolving credit facility.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable sales: -4.5% to -5.5%; Gross margin rate: -50 bps to -65 bps; SG&A: $836M to $840M; Adjusted EBITDA: $100M to $110M; Diluted EPS: -$2.86 to -$3.35; Shares outstanding: $20.3M; Capex: not to exceed $30M.