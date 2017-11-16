Biohaven Pharma completes enrollment in first late-stage study of migraine candidate rimegepant

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) hits the enrollment target of more than 1,400 subjects in the first of two Phase 3 clinical trials, Study BHV3000-301, assessing orally administered rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.

The co-primary endpoints are freedom from pain at two hours post-dosing (75 mg) and freedom from the most bothersome symptom (nausea, sensitivity to light or noise) at two hours post-dosing.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is February, 2018.

Rimegepant is a second-generation calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonist.