E-commerce growth explodes at Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reports U.S. comparable sales increased 2.7% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate for a 1.9% gain.

Total sales at Wal-Mart U.S. rose 4.3% to $77.72B on a 1.5% increase in traffic.

Sales at Wal-Mart International were up 4.1% to $29.5B.

Sales at Sam's Club increased 4.4% to $14.86B on a 3.6% gain in traffic.

E-commerce growth exploded as acquisitions paid off. Digital sales were up 54% in the quarter and gross merchandise value jumped 54%.

Operating income fell 6.9% Y/Y to $4.764B.

Looking ahead, Wal-Mart sees full-year EPS falling in a range of $4.38 to $4.46 vs. $4.38 consensus.