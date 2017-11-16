'Major disruptor' Square gets new Street-high price target; shares up 1.6%

via Bloomberg

The company is shaking up the payments ecosystem, says Nomrua Instinet's Dan Dolev, following a meeting with Square (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sarah Friar.

Of the bitcoin experiment, it "matters more than a bit," says Dolev.

Slow-moving and still relying on a branch presence, banks are on the "short list" of being disrupted, and Dolev wonders if Square's pursuit of an ILC license means it will eventually become a bank.

His new price target of $48 is up from $45, and is about 20% upside from yesterday's close.

Shares up 1.6% premarket to $41.30.

Previously: Square launches bitcoin pilot; shares up 1%, bitcoin ahead 8.5% (Nov. 15)