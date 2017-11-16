J.M. Smucker higher on earnings beat

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reports net sales rose 1% in Q2, reflecting improved trends sequentially.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Retail Coffee: $552.7M (flat); U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $531.5M (-5%); U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $552.1M (+4%); International and Away from Home: $287.3M (+5%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 80 bps to 38.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate decreased 80 bps to 19.9%.

EBITDA margin improved 110 bps to 22.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: flat to down slightly; Diluted EPS: $5.85 to $6; Adjusted non-GAAP EPS: $7.75 - $7.90; Tax rate: 32.5% to 33%; Shares outstanding: 113.6M; Free cash flow: $775M; Capex: $310M.