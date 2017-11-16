Guidance from Best Buy falls short of estimates

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) slides in early trading after setting guidance below expectations.

The retailer sees Q4 revenue of $14.2B to $14.5B vs. $14.36B consensus and EPS of $1.89 to $1.99 vs. $2.03 consensus

In Q3, Best Buy reported a 4.5% increase in U.S. comparable sales vs. +5.3% expected. International comparable sales increased 3.8% vs. 2.4% consensus. The company saw strong demand for appliances during the quarter, but said revenue in the mobile category fell short of expectations. Best Buy also cited a negative impact from the U.S. hurricanes on EPS of about $0.03.

Guidance for the full year is for enterprise revenue of $14.2B to $14.5B and EPS of $1.89 to $1.99 vs. $2.03.

BBY -3.58% premarket to $55.25.

