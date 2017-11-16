Nobilis Health acquires majority interest in four Houston area surgery centers for $60M

Nobilis Health (NYSEMKT:HLTH) purchases a 50.1% ownership interest in three ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and one surgical hospital in the greater Houston area owned by Elite Surgical Affiliates.

Under the terms of the deal, Nobilis will pay $60M, consisting of $50M in borrowings from its credit facility, $6.1M of cash on hand, a $3.5M seller note and $0.5M in Nobilis common stock.

The four facilities generated $49.0M in revenue and $30.3M in non-GAAP EBITDA over the 12-month period ended September 30.

Nobilis believes it will realize ~$2M in operating efficiencies from the consolidation of one Elite ASC and one existing Nobilis ASC located at the same address.