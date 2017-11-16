MoneyOnMobile announces 36% sequential increase in monthly revenue

MoneyOnMobile (OTCQB:MOMT) reports revenue rose 36% sequentially to $1.027M for the month of October.

Total monthly net revenue has grown 262% over the last six months.

"We believe our retailers find significant value in our MOM ATM product, as a way to differentiate their value offerings to their customers. Having a product like MOM ATM in their stores not only provides cash-out services but also serves as a mobile point of sale solution. This service has proved popular in regions where consumers have a bank account but do not have a nearby bank branch or ATM," said Ranjeet Oak, Jt. Managing Director, MoneyOnMobile (OTCQB:MOMT) (India).

