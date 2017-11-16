Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Profound Medical (OTCQX:PRFMF) initiated with Outperform and C$3.50 price target by CIBC.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) upgraded to Outperform with a $173 (12% upside) price target by Baird.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) upgraded to Neutral with a $15 (flat) price target by JPMorgan.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) upgraded to Hold with a $34 (flat) price target by Stifel.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) downgraded to Neutral with an $18 (6% downside risk) price target by Baird. Shares down 3% premarket on light volume.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) downgraded to Hold by Stifel and Underperform by Raymond James. Shares down 2% premarket on light volume.

