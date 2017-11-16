Futures rebound, point to higher open

Bouncing back from yesterday's weak trading session, U.S. stock index futures are up almost 0.4% , as investors switch focus to corporate earnings, including Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Applied Materials.

Tax reform is also on the radar today as investors remain on edge over whether an overhaul will take place during 2017.

Oil is up 0.1% at $55.27/bbl, gold is flat at $1277/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.36%.

