Vanguard on pace for $350B of new assets this year

"It's an extraordinary number," says Vanguard CEO William McNabb, speaking with the WSJ following a shareholder meeting.

That the passive-investing giant was still drawing in big dollars isn't news, but the $350B estimate hadn't been disclosed until this interview. That would top Vanguard's previous record by $27B.

At the last shareholder meeting in 2009, AUM were $1.1T and passively-managed funds accounted for 78% of that year's inflows. At yesterday's get-together, AUM were $4.8T and passively-managed funds accounted for 91% of this year's inflows. According to Morningstar, inflows into Vanguard this year accounted for 51% of total net flows into U.S. mutual funds and ETFs.