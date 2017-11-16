BHP seeks shale exit within two years; Nickel West on the block

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it will seek to fully divest its U.S. shale business in the next two years or so and is looking for the right time to sell its Nickel West business in Australia.

“Nickel West is non-core, shale is non-core,” CEO Andrew Mackenzie says at BHP’s annual general meeting in Melbourne.

BHP invested billions in developing the shale business it entered in 2011 but the fall in oil prices resulted in ~$13B of pre-tax writedowns; BHP acquired Nickel West in 2005 and several attempts over the years to sell it have failed.