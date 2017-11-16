Merit Medical to acquire BD assets for $100M

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) inks an agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to acquire its soft tissue core needle biopsy products for $100M. The products are currently sold under the brand names Achieve Programmable Automatic Biopsy System, Temno Biopsy System and Tru-Cut Biopsy Needles.

Merit says the new products will add $42M - 48M to revenues and $0.10 - 0.19 to non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2018.

BDX is divesting the portfolio in connection with its previously announced bid for C.R. Bard.

Merit will pay for the transaction with borrowings under its credit revolver.

Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 am ET to discuss the deal.