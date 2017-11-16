Pivotal Research initiates NetApp coverage

Pivotal Research Group initiates NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) at Hold with a $54 price target after earnings.

Firm says product and operation improvements will likely stay, but the company remains vulnerable to emerging competition.

Pivotal isn’t looking for “implosion” anymore. Sees attractive growth in the next two quarters with concern for what comes after those quarters.

In another analyst action, BMO Capital Markets upgrades NetApp from Market Perform to Outperform.

NetApp shares are up 12.7% premarket.

Previously: NetApp +4.3% after Q2 beats, upside guidance (Nov. 15)