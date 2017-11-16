Anadarko eyes 10% higher sales volumes, $4.2B-$4.6B in capex for 2018

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) forecasts higher sales volumes for next year and plans capital investments in the $4.2B-$4.6B range.

APC says it expects to sell 245M-255M boe in 2018, up 10.6% at the midpoint of 2017's outlook for 224M-228M boe.

APC plans to allocate ~80% of its 2018 capex toward the Delaware and DJ basins, including Anadarko midstream, and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The company expects to generate material free cash flow at current strip prices and break even in a $50 oil and $3 natural gas price environment, and to deliver a 20% cash return on invested capital.