Coca-Cola rallies as first investor day since 2009 starts

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reaffirms guidance and updates long-term targets as part of first investor day event since 2009.

The company is targeting comparable currency neutral operating income growth of 6% to 8%. In addition, the company is introducing a new long-term free cash flow conversion ratio of 95% to 100%.

A target for comparable currency neutral operating margin of at least 35% by 2020 was also set.

Looking to next year, Coca-Cola expects 2018 capital expenditures of $1.9B. Over the long-term, capex spending of of 4.5% to 5.0% of revenue is anticipated.

More updates from the Coca-Cola event are anticipated.

KO +1.24% premarket to $47.39

