Ionis licenses second antisense candidate to Janssen Biotech, triggers $5M payment

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) licenses a second orally administered Generation 2.5 antisense drug to Janssen Biotech (NYSE:JNJ), earning $5M fee. The candidate, IONIS-JBI2-2.5rx, is designed to treat gastrointestinal (GI) autoimmune disease by locally reducing an undisclosed target in the GI tract.

Janssen will take over all global development, regulatory and commercialization responsibilities for the candidate for GI diseases.

Under its collaboration agreement with Janssen, Ionis is eligible to receive almost $800M in various milestones and license fees in addition to tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. It licensed the first candidate, IONIS-JBI1-2.5rx, to Janssen last year.