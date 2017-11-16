Suncor sees 10% production boost, $4.5B-$5B in capex for 2018

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) forecasts a ~10% production increase and $4.5B-$5B in capital spending for next year.

The midpoint in 2018 spending guidance represents a $750M decline from 2017 and is largely in line with analyst expectations, and the production outlook includes 4% higher base oil sands volumes, 1% lower Syncrude output and 14% higher Fort Hills production.

SU says its 2018 capital program is largely focused on sustaining capital, given major planned maintenance programs in oil sands upgrading operations and downstream refineries including a total plant turnaround at the Edmonton refinery.

SU expects to maintain oil sands operations cash operating costs of $23-$26/bbl, not including Fort Hills and Syncrude, despite the five-year major planned maintenance turnaround at Upgrader 1.

Following the update, RBC Capital reiterates its Outperform rating on SU.