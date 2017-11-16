Visteon to expand production in Vietnam through JV

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) says it's expanding the production and supply of instrument clusters and multi-function displays to major vehicle and motorcycle manufacturers in Vietnam through a partnership with PT Astra Otoparts Tbk.

The company says a new Vietnam facility will initially manage pre-delivery, quality inspection and just-in-time delivery of instrument clusters and information displays for Honda's manufacturing facility in Hanoi. The PT Astra Visteon Vietnam facility is located in Phuc Yen Town Vĩnh Phúc in Hanoi, and will start operations in January 2018.

The facility is established as a fully owned subsidiary of the 50-50 PT Astra Visteon Indonesia joint venture.

