FDA OKs expanded label for Sonoma Pharma's Alevicyn Dermal Spray; shares ahead 10% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) is up 10% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has approved a revision to the label of Alevicyn Dermal Spray to include antimicrobial language and antimicrobial data against clinically relevant microorganisms.

President, Dermatology Divsion Jeff Day says, “This important FDA milestone further validates Alevicyn’s antimicrobial activity against clinically relevant microorganisms and provides additional on-label evidence of patient benefits. These new claims differentiate Alevicyn from topical steroids and should help propel our sales growth even faster as a strong alternative to those older products.”