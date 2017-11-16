New ETF to benefit from decline of brick and mortar retailers

Contrarian bulls on traditional retail will hear bells ringing from today's launch of the ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF. Ticker is symbol is EMTY ... get it?

The only thing better would be a leveraged EMTY, but alas this ETF only provides 1x exposure to the Amazon effect.

ProShares is also launching another bell-ringer of a fund with the Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX).

