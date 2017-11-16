Delta Air Lines eyes tax savings

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian told reporters yesterday what the airline company would do with the extra cash from a lower corporate tax rate.

"We’ve had a philosophy - for every dollar of cash we make, we take 50 percent and put it back in the business. So investing in new equipment, investing in new airports, more airplanes for the airline," he said.

Bastian thinks higher wages for employees could also be part of the tax savings spending.

Shares of Delta are down 8.6% over the last month.