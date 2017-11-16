Norway's $1T wealth fund considers exiting oil and gas stocks

Norway’s $1T sovereign wealth fund - the world's largest - is proposing to dump its holdings in oil and gas stocks, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Statoil (NYSE:STO), saying the country would be less vulnerable to a drop in oil prices by not being invested in stocks of companies in the industry.

If accepted by the finance ministry and adopted by parliament, the fund would over time divest billions of dollars from oil and gas stocks, which now represent 6%, or ~$37B, of the fund’s benchmark equity index.

The fund is among the largest investors in several big oil companies, holding year-end 2016 stakes of 2.3% in Shell, 1.7% of BP, 1.7% of Eni (NYSE:E), 1.6% of Total (NYSE:TOT), 0.9% of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and 0.8% of XOM,