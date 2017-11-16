Dosing underway in late-stage study of bluebird's LentiGlobin in beta thalassemia; shares up 1% premarket

The first patient has been treated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, Northstar-3, evaluating bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) LentiGlobin in patients transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia with the β0/β0genotype.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who meet the definition of "transfusion reduction" (at least a 60% reduction in the volume of red blood cell transfusion requirements in months 12 - 24 compared to the average annual transfusion requirement in the 24 months prior to enrollment).

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is April 2021.