Calvin Klein to sell some items exclusively on Amazon

A striking development in the apparel sector is the decision by Calvin Klein to only sell new underwear and bralette styles during the holiday season through Amazon.

While the PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) property has as long association with Amazon, the exclusive digital move by CK is a significant step forward.

"We want to reach consumers wherever they are shopping," says PVH underwear chief Cheryl Abel-Hodges.

Even Calvin Klein stores will have an Amazon presence with Echo devices sitting in dressing rooms ready to answer questions.