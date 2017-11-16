PayPal and Synchrony Financial on the rise after new deal

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has agreed to sell $5.8B in loans to Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). Also included will be another $1B in participation interests in receivables held by certain investors. The deal is expected to close in Q3 of 2018.

For PayPal, the benefit is an obvious one - the freeing up billions in cash with which to further ramp its lending business. The company will, of course, be passing up on the income those loans generate, but its investors seem more interested in fast growth rather than credit risk.

For Synchrony, credit risk is its middle name. This new tie-up also gives it more exposure to the fast-growing world of online shopping in which PayPal is a major player.

Both stocks are up about 2.5% premarket.

Source: Press Release