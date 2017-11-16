Hess sets new $500M stock buyback program, eyes $500M debt reduction

Hess (NYSE:HES) says it will implement a $500M stock repurchase program, to be completed in 2018, as part of its plan for the use of proceeds from asset sales.

Hess also says it will seek to reduce debt by $500M, increase the number of rigs in the Bakken shale to six from four and prefund oil development in Guyana during 2018.

Hess owns a 30% stake in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, where gross discovered recoverable resources are estimated at 2.5B-2.8B boe.

The company says it has sold $3.4B in assets and released $1.3B of asset retirement obligations this year.