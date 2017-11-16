Almost Family up 12% premarket on merger with LHC Group

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) is up 12% premarket on light volume in response to the news that it will merge with LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

The combined company will have 781 locations in 36 states with more than 31K employees. For the 12-month period ended September 30, revenue was $1.8B and non-GAAP EBITDA was ~$145M.

Under the terms of the transaction, AFAM stockholders will receive 0.9150 LHCG shares for each AFAM share owned. LHCG shareholders will own 58.5% of the combined company while AFAM shareholders will own 41.5%. The deal should close in H1 2018.

The combined firm will trade under the symbol "LHCG."

LHC Group chief Keith Myers will serve as Chairman and CEO of the combined organization. LHCG is down a fraction premarket.