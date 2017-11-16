Pandora +5.5% after BMO upgrade that envisions Sirius XM buyout

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 5.5% premarket off an upgrade to Outperform at BMO Capital, which likes secular trends and also examines scenarios including a takeout by Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Pandora has made changes to its business model, BMO notes, and channel checks are positive looking forward on audio ads (a refocus that drew praise from Needham in September).

Yet after a CEO changeout, being taken out by Sirius XM is also a possibility and BMO has a scenario where it happens at $12/share. (Pandora closed at $4.93 yesterday).

BMO's price target has been cut to $7 from $11, implying 42% upside.