Bluebird's bb2121 nabs accelerated review status in U.S. and Europe

Celgene (CELG +0.6% ) and development partner bluebird bio (BLUE +1.5% ) announce that CAR T candidate bb2121 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy (BTD) status in the U.S. and PRIME status in Europe for the treatment of multiple myeloma. A Phase 1 study is in process with a primary completion date of December 2018.

BTD status provides for more intensive FDA guidance on accelerated development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) status, similar to BTD, provides for enhanced development support from the European Medicines Agency and accelerated review of the marketing application.

The companies inked their collaboration agreement in March 2013 to develop CAR T therapies, amended in June 2015 to focus on candidates targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) of which bb2121 is the first. They are also working together on a second anti-BCMA CAR T program: bb21217.