ASML CFO says new buyback program announcing in January

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) plans to announce a new share buyback program in January, according to comments from the company’s CFO at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms conference.

“At current levels, there is no consideration to stop buybacks,” says CFO Wolfgang Nickl. “It is a very good use of our cash. It is shareholder friendly.”

ASML’s current $1.8B repurchase program expires at the end of the year.

Nickl also says the company expects to ship over 20 new extreme ultraviolet lithography systems next year and 30 n 2019. The EUV systems cost more than $100M each.

ASML shares are up 1% .

Previously: ASML expects 25% sales growth in 2017 on EUV demand (Sept. 13)