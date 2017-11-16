Time up 29%, Meredith up 4.6% on report of possible Koch-backed bid

Time Inc. (TIME +28.9% ) and Meredith (MDP +4.8% ) have popped at the open after last night's report that Meredith is making a new run at buying Time with the backing of the billionaire Koch brothers.

The Kochs could provide an equity injection of $500M, The New York Times reported, to help unify a number of some of the best-known magazine and publishing brands under one roof.

Wells Fargo does the math and figures Time could draw $18-$20/share; Time previously spurned a bid at that level from a group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr., but industry conditions have worsened. Time's now at $16.30.

And on a pro forma basis, Meredith could be worth $75-$80/share if there's $265M in deal synergies, Eric Katz says; Meredith's at $56.80 currently.