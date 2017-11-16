Wal-Mart races to all-time high

Wal-Mart (WMT +6.8% ) jumps to an all-time high of $95.94 after Q3 earnings shine and full-year guidance is set ahead of analyst estimates.

While e-commerce acquisitions and some hurricane-related spending helped lift revenue during the quarter, management thinks there's underlying strength with the business.

"We have momentum and it is encouraging to see customers reacting to our store and e-commerce initiatives," said CEO Doug McMillon.

Early analyst reaction has been favorable. "Overall the F3Q result suggests investments continue to favorably impact comp growth and shows Walmart is effectively competing in a tough retail environment," observes Stifel's Mark Astrachan.

Costco (COST +0.8% ) and Target (TGT +1.1% ) are poking out some early gains, although there's been some talk that Wal-Mart's market share gains in key categories will be hard to reel back in.

The way shares of Wal-Mart are being gobbled up today it's not inconceivable that a triple digit handle is on the way.

Previously: E-commerce growth explodes at Wal-Mart (Nov. 16)