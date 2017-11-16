Stocks open higher as Wal-Mart, Cisco show strong earnings

Stocks open higher, as investors look to buy the dip following strong quarterly results from Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems; S&P +0.4% , Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

European bourses are broadly higher, with France's CAC +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Wal-Mart +6.4% in early action after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and raising FY 2018 profit guidance, and Cisco Systems +6.7% after reporting above consensus earnings and issuing upbeat guidance; on the downside, Best Buy -6.4% after issuing disappointing guidance for the holiday season.

Most sectors are trading in positive territory, with techs ( +0.9% ) showing relative strength, while the utilities ( -0.3% ) and energy ( -0.5% ) sectors are weak.

The House is expected to vote on its version of a tax reform bill at around noon ET today apparently with enough support to pass, but the Senate version is looking shaky after a Republican senator came out in opposition late yesterday.

U.S. Treasury prices are under pressure, sending yields higher for the first time this week; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 2 bps at 2.35%.

U.S. crude oil -0.5% at $55.05/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index, EIA natural gas inventory