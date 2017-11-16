Ultragenyx completes dosing in first cohort of Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 in OTC deficiency

The first cohort of three subjects has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE +0.6% ) AAV gene therapy DTX301 in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. Preliminary results should be available next quarter.

The Phase 1/2 is an open-label, dose-finding and safety study of single ascending doses of Orphan Drug-tagged DTX301 in adults with late-onset OTC deficiency who are clinically stable and under good metabolic control at study entry.

OTC deficiency is a urea cycle disorder caused by a genetic defect in a liver enzyme responsible for detoxifying ammonia. The condition is characterized by the buildup of ammonia in the blood which causes neurological problems and other toxicities. It affects ~10K people worldwide.