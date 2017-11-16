AmazonFresh, Allrecipes.com launch Blue Apron competitor

AmazonFresh (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Allrecipes.com announce a new partnership for a meal prep delivery service to take on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN).

Users of the popular recipe portal can log into the account, select AmazonFresh as the grocer, and then have the option to send the ingredients for a certain recipe to the AmazonFresh shopping bag.

The option will only exist for the top recipes on Allrecipes.com and is only open to customers in regions where AmazonFresh operates, which does make for a more limited market than Blue Apron.

