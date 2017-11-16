T-Mobile +2.8% after discussing 'significant' share buyback

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 2.8% early this morning, after saying in Barcelona that it plans a "significant" share buyback that could start in December.

Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said at the Morgan Stanley conference that a plan would be put to the board this month, a move that could induce confidence after talks with Sprint broke down and shares declined.

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) wouldn't tender shares in the buyback and might even buy stock itself, Carter says.

And repurchased shares would be held in treasury and used as acquisition currency for future M&A, Carer says.