Yale's Swensen warns

"When you compare the fundamental risks that we see all around the globe with the lack of volatility in our securities markets, it’s profoundly troubling,” said Yale endowment chief David Swensen at a conference this week. He wonders if an 1987, 1998, or 2008-09 sort of event is on the horizon.

In 32 years with the Yale endowment, Swensen has averaged a 13.5% annual return. The university has an 8.25% future return assumption baked into its plans, but Swensen has been telling officials to bank on something closer to 5%. "We're victims of our own success," he says.

