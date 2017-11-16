Siemens says it is cutting 6,900 jobs worldwide

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.5% ) says it is cutting 6,900 jobs worldwide across its power and gas, power generation services and process industries and drives divisions, even deeper than suggested in earlier press reports; roughly half the cuts will affect its workforce in Germany.

“The power generation industry is experiencing disruption of unprecedented scope and speed... Renewables are putting other forms of power generation under increasing pressure. Today’s action follows a nearly three-year effort to right-size the business for this changing marketplace,” the company says.

Siemens says demand for large gas turbines generating more than 100 MW has fallen to ~110/year, and that worldwide the company and its competitors can produce only ~400 of the turbines annually.