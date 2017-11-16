Manchester United gains after earnings

Manchester United (MANU +1.9% ) trades higher despite setting full-year profit guidance below expectations. The company sees EBITDA of £175M to £185M vs. £185M consensus.

Quarterly results came in ahead of expectations. Operating expenses increased 17% in FQ1 to match the increase in revenue with Champions League football back in the mix this year. The signings of players Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic added to Manchester United's costs during the quarter.

Broadcasting revenue rose 31% to £38.1M due to the extra Champions League games.