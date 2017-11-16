ARCA Bio nabs European patent covering candidate AB171; shares ahead 25%

Thinly traded nano cap ARCA biopharma (ABIO +25% ) jumps on a healthy 23x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the European Patent Office has issued it a new patent covering methods of treating cardiovascular disease and conditions with a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate based on genetic targeting.

The company says the patent supports what it believes to be the pharmacogenetic target for AB171, a candidate for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure.

The company expects to launch CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) activities in H1 2018 followed by preclinical studies to support an IND application.

Management adds that it has sufficient quick assets to fund operations through Q2 2018.