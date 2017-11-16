Goldman unveils its top trades for 2018

Like Christmas shopping and college basketball, these things are starting to come earlier and earlier.

Top Trade #1 is no surprise given the bank for years has been the largest economy bull on Wall Street - go short long-dated Treasurys.

Top Trade #2 - Get long the euro/yen cross for continued rotation around a flat dollar.

Among the other ideas, at a few are built around Goldman's bullishness on emerging markets, where economic growth should have room to accelerate in 2018.

